Autoliv opens new engineering center in eastern Romania city

The local subsidiary of the Swedish group Autoliv, a world leader in the production of automotive safety systems, will open an engineering center in the mixed-use complex Palas Iasi, in the center of Iasi, eastern Romania. Autoliv has signed a partnership with local real estate developer Iulius, which owns the complex.

