Austrian plastics manufacturer Alpla buys Romanian preform producer
Austrian manufacturer Alpla, one of the largest producers in the European plastics industry, will buy the Romanian thermoplastic polyester producer Amraz, located near Bucharest. In February, the Austrian group took over another local producer, namely Brasov-based Star East Pet, specialized in the production of PET preforms.
