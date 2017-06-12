Audience of over 100,000 for high wir...

Audience of over 100,000 for high wire show at Sibiu International Theater Festival

An audience of over 100,000 attended the high wire show delivered by German company Geschwister Weisheit for three nights at the Sibiu International Theater Festival , Agerpres reported. A team of 13 acrobats of three different generations used ropes, bicycles and motorcycles in a performance held at above ground, in Sibiu's Piata Mare .

Chicago, IL

