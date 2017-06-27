APTOPIX Romania Cyberattacks

A woman looks at a computer monitor back dropped by a real time cyber-attacks world map, at the headquarters of Bitdefender in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A new, highly virulent strain of malicious ransom software that is crippling computers globally appears to have been sown in Ukraine, where it badly hobbled much of the government and private sector on the eve of a holiday celebrating a post-Soviet constitution.

