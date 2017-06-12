Anti-Semitic messages found at histor...

Anti-Semitic messages found at historic Romanian synagogue

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

A man walk past the wall of a Synagogue with 'Holocaust never happened' and "All the best!' written on it in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, June 12, 2017 Members of Romania's Jewish community filed a complaint with police Monday after anti-Semitic graffiti and Holocaust-denying messages were discovered on the facade of a synagogue in the of Cluj-Napoca. "It is the desecration of a historical monument, we notified the police, the gendarmes and the town hall," said Robert Schwartz, president of the Jewish community of Cluj.

