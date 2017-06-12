Anti-Semitic messages found at historic Romanian synagogue
A man walk past the wall of a Synagogue with 'Holocaust never happened' and "All the best!' written on it in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, June 12, 2017 Members of Romania's Jewish community filed a complaint with police Monday after anti-Semitic graffiti and Holocaust-denying messages were discovered on the facade of a synagogue in the of Cluj-Napoca. "It is the desecration of a historical monument, we notified the police, the gendarmes and the town hall," said Robert Schwartz, president of the Jewish community of Cluj.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC