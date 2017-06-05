An enthusiastic debut of the 24th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival
The 24th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival started enthusiastically on Friday, with exhibitions, workshops for actors and dancers, seminars and conferences. Thus, the Faculty of Letters and Arts, the Gong Theater, the Sibiu Municipality, the "Imparatul Romanilor" Hotel, the Contemporary Art Museum, the Culture House of Students and the Habitus Bookstore hosted works of decorative art, painting and photography, while Dorte Lena Eilers - publisher of the 'Theater der Zeit' magazine - was in dialogue with Octavian Saiu.
