Alain Delon receives the TIFF Award for his entire career: "I have ...

The French actor Alain Delon, who is 81 years old, received on Saturday evening, at the Transylvania International Film Festival Gala, the Award for his entire career, saying in front if the audience who applauded him for minutes, that his highest desire in his life was to do what he wishes to do, and acting is the most beautiful job in the world. The award was announced by Tudor Giurgiu at the end of the TIFF Gala, being presented by actress Oana Pellea, who has always been a great fan of the French actor.

Chicago, IL

