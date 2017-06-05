AFI Europe Romania and Dedeman Sign A...

AFI Europe Romania and Dedeman Sign Agreement to sell The Office Project AFI Park for EUR 164 mil...

Read more: Nine O'Clock

AFI Europe has recently signed a pre-agreement to sell AFI Park 1-3 office buildings to Dedeman, the leading company in Romania in the DIY retail segment. The agreement also includes an option to sell AFI Park 4&5.

Chicago, IL

