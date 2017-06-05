Actor Armand Assante: I'm trying to c...

Actor Armand Assante: I'm trying to convince people to invest in Romanian film industry

American actor Armand Assante said he has been trying since the years 2000, after his first visit to Romania, to come to the country and invest in the local film making industry, Mediafax reported. Assante was in Cluj-Napoca, in Western Romania, on June 5, to attend the world premiere of the film The Wanderers at the Transilvania International Film Festival .



