Young Romanians, foreigners to tour the Danube Delta by bike
A group of young Romanians and foreigners will start next week a tour of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve and plan to do the almost 400-km trip around the Delta by bike and boat. Romania's Danube Delta still lacks proper cycling routes, but authorities are working on it.
