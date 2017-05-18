Yachting competitions season opens at the Romanian seaside
The Intesa SanPaolo Bank Setsail Black Sea Regatta takes place between May 19 and May 21, opening the yachting competitions season at the Romanian Black Sea. This is the second edition of the event, and 35 ships from Romania and Bulgaria will take part in the races of the two days.
