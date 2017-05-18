Yachting competitions season opens at...

Yachting competitions season opens at the Romanian seaside

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

The Intesa SanPaolo Bank Setsail Black Sea Regatta takes place between May 19 and May 21, opening the yachting competitions season at the Romanian Black Sea. This is the second edition of the event, and 35 ships from Romania and Bulgaria will take part in the races of the two days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,149,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC