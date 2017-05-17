Wolf abandoned in the park in Romania...

Wolf abandoned in the park in Romanian city

A yet unidentified person has abandoned a wolf in the Romanescu Park in Craiova, an important city in southern Romania. A passerby spotted the animal on the park's alleys on Tuesday, reports local Digi24.

