What is on at the Night of Museums 2017 in Bucharest?

More than 40 museums and cultural spaces in Bucharest will open their doors to nocturne visitors at this year's edition of the Night of Museums , taking place on May 20. Access throughout the event is free of charge and the perspective a different one, so here are some highlights of this year's offering At its main headquarters, across the street from the Bucharest Athenaeum, the Modern Romanian Art Gallery, the Old Romanian Art Gallery and the European Art Gallery are open between 19:00 and 05:00. The Art Collections Museum opens an exhibition with works by contemporary Romanian painter Stefan Caltia between 19:00 and 05:00.

