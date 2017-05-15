WannaCry ransomware virus affects ove...

WannaCry ransomware virus affects over 320 public IP addresses in Romania

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

More than 320 public IP addresses in ROmania were affected by the WannaCry ransomware virus, with most of them being in Bucharest and Iasi , according to data from the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team CERT-RO. Among the affected systems associated with these IP addresses, there are companies active in the energy, transport, telecom and car sectors, as well as six public institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC