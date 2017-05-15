WannaCry ransomware virus affects over 320 public IP addresses in Romania

More than 320 public IP addresses in ROmania were affected by the WannaCry ransomware virus, with most of them being in Bucharest and Iasi , according to data from the Romanian National Computer Security Incident Response Team CERT-RO. Among the affected systems associated with these IP addresses, there are companies active in the energy, transport, telecom and car sectors, as well as six public institutions.

