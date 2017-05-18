Voici La Mode buys Marks & Spencer fr...

Voici La Mode buys Marks & Spencer franchise in Romania

It will take over three of the stores owned by Marks & Spencer in Romania, namely the ones in Plaza Romania, Bucuresti Mall, and Feeria shopping centers. The other three M&S stores in the local market, namely the ones in Mega Mall , Iasi, and Constanta, will be closed this fall as the British group hasn't found a viable alternative for them.

