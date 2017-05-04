US Embassy in Romania makes donation ...

US Embassy in Romania makes donation for fortified churches restoration

9 hrs ago

The US Embassy in Romania donated USD 59,300 to the Romanian Evangelical Church for the restoration works at three fortified churches in the Sibiu county, in central Romania, News.ro reported. The receiver of the donation was chosen following an international competition, which saw projects from all over Europe participate.

Chicago, IL

