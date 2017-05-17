US Consul General in Bucharest stars ...

US Consul General in Bucharest stars in Romanian comedy series episode

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Today's episode of popular Romanian comedy TV series Las Fierbinti has a special guest: Daniel Perrone, the Consul General of the US Embassy to Bucharest. Las Fierbinti is the most watched TV series in Romania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,105,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC