US ambassador to Bucharest: We hope for a Patriot missiles deal by year end

Hans Klemm, the US ambassador to Bucharest, said he hoped a deal concerning the Romania's acquisition of Patriot missiles could be reached by the end of the year, Agerpres reported. Reacting to the announcement about the country's intention to purchase Patriot missiles, Social Democrat Party leader Liviu Dragnea said he had expected "more rigor" from the head of Romania's Armed Forces General Staff Nicolae Ciuca, who made the initial announcement.

