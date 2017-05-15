UPDATE 1-Renault-Nissan resumes nearly all production after cyber attack
May 15 Renault-Nissan said on Monday that output had returned to normal at nearly all its plants, after a global cyber attack caused widespread disruption including stoppages at several of the auto alliance's sites. Renault and its Japanese partner are the only major car manufacturers so far to have reported production problems resulting from Friday's WannaCry ransomware worm attack that spread to more than 150 countries.
