UK ambasador Brummell: We want to fur...

UK ambasador Brummell: We want to further develop relations with Romania, after Brexit too

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Paul Brummell on Thursday asserted in southeastern city of Galati in a press conference that despite his country's leaving the European Union, the UK wishes to further develop its relationship with Romania, in particular as regards the trade and the investments. The UK people voted to leave the European Union, which means we are leaving the EU, we are not leaving Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC