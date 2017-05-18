UK ambasador Brummell: We want to further develop relations with Romania, after Brexit too

The ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Romania, Paul Brummell on Thursday asserted in southeastern city of Galati in a press conference that despite his country's leaving the European Union, the UK wishes to further develop its relationship with Romania, in particular as regards the trade and the investments. The UK people voted to leave the European Union, which means we are leaving the EU, we are not leaving Europe.

