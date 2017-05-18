U.S. and Israeli Experts Share Best P...

U.S. and Israeli Experts Share Best Practices to Improve Romania Irrigation Infrastructure

On the occasion of the Romanian Government's launch of a one billion euro Rehabilitation of the Primary Irrigation Infrastructure program, the Embassies of the United States and the State of Israel joined the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in a seminar concerning "Irrigation Rehabilitation and Agribusiness Opportunities in Romania". "This undertaking recognizes that improved irrigation infrastructure will improve the lives of millions of Romanians working in Romania's agricultural sector," a press release of the U.S. Embassy informs.

Chicago, IL

