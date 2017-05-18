U.S. and Israeli Experts Share Best Practices to Improve Romania Irrigation Infrastructure
On the occasion of the Romanian Government's launch of a one billion euro Rehabilitation of the Primary Irrigation Infrastructure program, the Embassies of the United States and the State of Israel joined the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in a seminar concerning "Irrigation Rehabilitation and Agribusiness Opportunities in Romania". "This undertaking recognizes that improved irrigation infrastructure will improve the lives of millions of Romanians working in Romania's agricultural sector," a press release of the U.S. Embassy informs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC