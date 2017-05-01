Two Romanians start cycling trip arou...

Two Romanians start cycling trip around Europe for charity

Alex M. Alexandrescu and Silviu Chirila, two young Romanians who are living in UK, have found a new way to support the education of disadvantaged children in Romania. They started a cycling trip of some 3,000 km around Europe to encourage children from two family homes of the FARA Charity in Romania to continue their studies.

