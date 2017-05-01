Two Romanians start cycling trip around Europe for charity
Alex M. Alexandrescu and Silviu Chirila, two young Romanians who are living in UK, have found a new way to support the education of disadvantaged children in Romania. They started a cycling trip of some 3,000 km around Europe to encourage children from two family homes of the FARA Charity in Romania to continue their studies.
