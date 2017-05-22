Transylvanian princes' palace in central Romania, restored with EU funds

The Princely Palace in Alba Iulia , which was built in the 15th century and was used as a residence of the Transylvanian princes, will undergo restoration under a project financed with EU money. The total value of the investment amounts to RON 21.72 million , out of which 98% will be covered by EU funds, according to a statement from the Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds.

