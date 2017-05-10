Trains connecting Bucharest to Thessa...

Trains connecting Bucharest to Thessaloniki, Istanbul and Sofia start running this June

The direct train routes linking Bucharest to Halkali/Istanbul, Thessaloniki, and Sofia will run between June 2 and October 2, the Romanian railway operator CFR Calatori announced. The train to Turkey will run daily, with a sleeping car included.

