Tombstones vandalized in Jewish cemetery in Rome

The chief rabbi of Rome, Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni, arrived at the scene to examine the damage and even prayed with the families of those whose tombstones were desecrated. The Chabad emissary in Rome, Rabbi Menachem Lazar, is helping families who live abroad and whose loved ones' tombstones were vandalized in rebuilding the tombstones.

