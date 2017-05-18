Three Bucharest architecture offices ...

Three Bucharest architecture offices merge into CUMULUS

Architecture offices PZP, SYAA and ARXTUDIO in Bucharest have merged into CUMULUS, a new office with a turnover of over EUR 1 million. The CUMULUS team consists of 40 architects led by three executive partners, namely Adrian Soare, Liviu Zagan, and Razvan Puchici , and five coordinating partners - Eliza Yokina, Elena Dragu, Ivona Amaritei, Ioana Moanga, and Costin Beekman.

