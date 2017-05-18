Three Bucharest architecture offices merge into CUMULUS
Architecture offices PZP, SYAA and ARXTUDIO in Bucharest have merged into CUMULUS, a new office with a turnover of over EUR 1 million. The CUMULUS team consists of 40 architects led by three executive partners, namely Adrian Soare, Liviu Zagan, and Razvan Puchici , and five coordinating partners - Eliza Yokina, Elena Dragu, Ivona Amaritei, Ioana Moanga, and Costin Beekman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC