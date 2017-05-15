Thousands of Finance Ministry employees protest in Romania against possible salary cuts
Approximately 22,000 employees of the Ministry of Public Finance's institutional system stopped working on Monday morning to participate in a spontaneous protest. They are unhappy with the new public administration wage bill that might lead to salary cuts if it enters into force.
