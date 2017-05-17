The biggest mass movement promoting c...

The biggest mass movement promoting campaign in Romania arrives in Ploiesti

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

"Joy on the Move" - the biggest promoting campaign of mass movement in our country will arrive in Ploiesti, too, at the end of this week. The capital of the Prahova County is part of the 16 Romanian cities where this event takes place, which started on May 12 and will end on June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC