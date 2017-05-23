Survey highlights the cleanest cities...

Survey highlights the cleanest cities in Romania

The Brasov mountain resort , Oradea, and Sfantu Gheorghe are seen as the cleanest cities in Romania, according to a study compiled by real estate classifieds website Storia.ro. The study, conducted in collaboration with research agency D&D Research, analyzed the citizens' perception of the level of cleanliness in the cities and neighborhoods where they live.

