Study: 2017, the best year for the office market in Romania's Cluj-Napoca

More than 44,000 sqm of modern office space will be delivered this year in Cluj-Napoca, central Romania, over four times more than in 2016, according to data from Coldwell Banker Transylvania, the local office of real estate consultancy company Coldwell Banker Romania. Some of the projects that will bring significant office space to the market are the third phase of The Office, which has 16,770 sqm of leasable space, Novis Plaza - 14,171 sqm, Vivido Business Center - some 7,000 sqm, and Central Business Plaza - nearly 4,000 sqm.

