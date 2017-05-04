Strategikon Summit wraps up: Romania still has "certain...

Romania still has certain lessons of good governance to learn - is the conclusion of Ioan Mircea Pascu and Corneliu Visoianu - leaders of Strategikon think tank, at the end of the Good Governance Summit organised these days in Bucharest, the first of this kind in Romania. "From where we stay, I believe that Romania should extremely carefully consider this outlook, because even if not plenary and acknowledged, we are in a hybrid war, as it is defined, and after any war peace follows, or this peace will be a peace that is to be negotiated in the years to come and Romania is part of this process, it historically depends on which side it will be.

