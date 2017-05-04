Steel from Romanian railway freight company sold undervalued scrap at double the price
Remat Calarasi, the purchaser of the scrap sold by the Romanian railway freight operator CFR Marfa at an undervalued scrap sale , was reselling the steel at double the price, according to a report of the prosecutors from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Terrorism , quoted by News.ro . Remat bought the steel at EUR 120 per ton and later sold it to Zalau-based Silcotub at EUR 260 per ton, the prosecutors say in a report proposing the preventive arrest of 19 former employees of CFR Marfa in the undervalued scrap sale case.
