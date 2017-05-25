SocDem leader wants to know why the EC has a critical attitude towards Romania
Liviu Dragnea , the leader of Romania's Social Democratic Party and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, believes that the recent warnings coming from the European Commission are not fair. He would also want to know why the Commission has such a critical attitude towards Romania.
