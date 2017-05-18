Skanska lays foundation for second office project in Romania

Swedish company Skanska, which has developed the Green Court office complex in the north of Bucharest, last week laid the foundation for its second office project in Bucharest called Campus 6. The project is located in the Politehnica area, in the central-western part of Bucharest, which is considered the city's new office pole. It is built on the former industrial platform Pumac.

