Skanska lays foundation for second office project in Romania
Swedish company Skanska, which has developed the Green Court office complex in the north of Bucharest, last week laid the foundation for its second office project in Bucharest called Campus 6. The project is located in the Politehnica area, in the central-western part of Bucharest, which is considered the city's new office pole. It is built on the former industrial platform Pumac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|Sun
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC