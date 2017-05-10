Seven counties affected by rains and ...

Seven counties affected by rains and floods, 69 people evacuated in...

Seven counties were affected by rains and floods, 69 people were evacuated in the counties of Neamt, Vaslui and Bacau, dozens of roads, houses, gardens and yards were flooded, thousands of houses in 11 localities were left without electricity, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday. According to the IntMin, counties of Cluj, Bacau, Bihor, Iasi, Neamt, Satu Mare and Vaslui were affected by rains and floods.

