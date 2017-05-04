Senate: Judiciary Committee excludes passive bribery, influence...

On Thursday, the Judiciary Committee excluded passive bribery, influence peddling, active bribery and purchase of influence from the pardon-granting list, at the request of PNL Senator Daniel Fenechiu. The latter asked for a redo of Wednesday's vote on the amendments that would have pardoned the aforementioned offences, invoking the statements of PSD leaders who said they do not endorse the pardoning of corruption crimes.

