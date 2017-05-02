Selfie Disorder?

Bucharest, Romania- People who take selfies every day and post them on the Internet they could suffer a behavioral disorder. According to a British study, those who can not abstain from taking their photos can suffer from depression or have problems with self-confidence.

Chicago, IL

