Russian American replaces Italian as World Bank's Country Manager for Romania and Hungary
The World Bank has appointed Russian American Tatiana Proskuryakova as the new Country Manager for Romania and Hungary. She will replace Italian Elisabetta Capannelli, who has been the World Bank Country Manager since May 2013, and will be moving to Zagreb, according to a World Bank press release.
