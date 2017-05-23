RotoMetrics chosen as preferred partn...

RotoMetrics chosen as preferred partner of ALT Technologies

International manufacturer and supplier to the automotive, durables and electronics industries, ALT Technologies , has selected RotoMetrics as its preferred partner to supply rotary diecutting technology to its manufacturing plant in Harghita, Romania. The need for a reliable supply, service and support of top quality dies, provided on a 24/7 basis was prime among the requirements of the company, according to Csaba Hajdo, plant manager.

