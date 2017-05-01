Romania's Timisoara among cities shortlisted for European Youth Capital 2020 title

A total of five cities were shortlisted for the European Youth Capital 2020 title, including Timisoara, a city in Western Romania. Next, all five cities have two months to submit an extensive programme of youth-related cultural, social and political events and activities, and outline a partnership between the municipality and the city's young people to create, plan, and run the European Youth Capital year.

