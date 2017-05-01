Romania's Royal Family celebrates King's Day in Bucharest, Switzerland, Poland, Moldova
The Romanian Royal Family will celebrate King's Day through several events organized in Romanian capital Bucharest, Aubonne in Switzerland, Poznan in Poland, and Tepilova Mare in the Republic of Moldova. The events marking King's Day will begin on May 6 in Tepilova Mare village in Moldova, with the unveiling of a bronze bust of King Ferdinand I of Romania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC