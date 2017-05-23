Romania's railway operator CFR signs ...

Romania's railway operator CFR signs EUR 900 mln contracts to refurbish railway sections

Romania's railway operator CFR has signed two contracts totaling EUR 900 million with the joint venture of Astaldi, FCC Construccion, Salcef and Thales to refurbish two railway sections from the Curtici - Simeria segment, which is part of the Pan-European Corridor IV. The winning companies will refurbish about 78 kilometers of railway, will build or modernize 28 bridges, two of which will cross the Mures river, and a tunnel with a length of 603 meters.

Chicago, IL

