Romania's railway operator CFR signs EUR 900 mln contracts to refurbish railway sections
Romania's railway operator CFR has signed two contracts totaling EUR 900 million with the joint venture of Astaldi, FCC Construccion, Salcef and Thales to refurbish two railway sections from the Curtici - Simeria segment, which is part of the Pan-European Corridor IV. The winning companies will refurbish about 78 kilometers of railway, will build or modernize 28 bridges, two of which will cross the Mures river, and a tunnel with a length of 603 meters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to...
|May 21
|Rainbow Cookie Mo...
|1
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC