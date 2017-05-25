Romania's Pitesti University wants to have more students from Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Romanian University of Pitesti intends to increase the number of students from Azerbaijan, vice rector of the university, Professor Emanuel Soare told Trend at the Romania-Azerbaijan Interuniversity Forum in Baku May 25. "It is financially affordable to get higher education at our university," he said. "The main thing is that there is quality education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.