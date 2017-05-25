Romania's Pitesti University wants to...

Romania's Pitesti University wants to have more students from Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Romanian University of Pitesti intends to increase the number of students from Azerbaijan, vice rector of the university, Professor Emanuel Soare told Trend at the Romania-Azerbaijan Interuniversity Forum in Baku May 25. "It is financially affordable to get higher education at our university," he said. "The main thing is that there is quality education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1,000 in Romanian gay pride march amid moves to... May 21 Rainbow Cookie Mo... 1
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May 14 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC