Romania's new cinema to be showcased in Washington

Romania's New Cinema will be showcased in Washington DC, in 15 productions that have gathered between them no less than 121 international awards as part of a Romanian film festival called "Reinventing Realism - New Cinema from Romania," to be organised May 13-June 14, 2017 by the Romanian Embassy in the US in conjunction with the US National Gallery of Art and the American Film Institute, with support from the Romanian Cultural Institute in New York. Special guests of the festival are film director Corneliu Porumboiu - photo , actors Gheorghe Visu and Toma Cuzin and actress Andreea Vasile .

