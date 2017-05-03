Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Today, Romania and Poland...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

We convey our best wishes and most cordial congratulations to the people of the Republic of Poland, who celebrate today the National Day - the adoption of their first Constitution. A landmark in the history of the Polish nation, the Constitution of 1791 represents a symbol of courage and political will that echoes through the centuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,624 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC