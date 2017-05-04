Romania's medium-high residential seg...

Romania's medium-high residential segment, up 30% in last 12 months

The number of apartments with prices starting from EUR 100,000, which are up for sale in Bucharest, increased by 30% in the first three months of the year compared to the same period last year. The share of apartments with a minimum price of EUR 100,000 currently represents more than a third of the total offer, according to a study by Premier Estate Management.

Chicago, IL

