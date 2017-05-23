Romania's first tourist train takes travelers through Transylvania
Transilvania Train , the first tourist train in Romania, will begin its journey through cities in the region of Transylvania on August 31. The train leaves for a four-day trip from Brasov, in central Romania, and heads towards SighiAYoara, MediaAY, Alba Iulia, SebeAY and Sibiu. Tourists taking the train can expect to discover local food and wines, crafts and history, according to a presentation of the train.
