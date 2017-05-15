Romanians set two world records in one day
Romania's Bistrita-Nasaud county has set two world records on Sunday, May 14, namely one for the largest gathering of people wearing traditional Romanian costumes at the same time, and another one for the largest Romanian folk dance. A total of 9,643 people dressed in national costumes to set the new record, and 9,506 people participated in the dance.
