Romanians rally against plan to pardon corruption offences

Read more: Reuters

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in front of the government building in Bucharest, Romania, May 3, 2017. Inquam Photos/George Calin via Hundreds of Romanians rallied outside government headquarters in Bucharest late on Wednesday to protest against a proposal to widen a draft bill on prison pardons to include corruption offences.

