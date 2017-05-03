Romanian students win gold, silver and bronze at European marketing competition

Students of the University of Bucharest went on the podium at the 18th Markstrat session of the Intensive Program organized by the DUKENET consortium between April 22 and April 29 in Annecy, France. During the session, the Bucharest University team won three gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, according to a statement from the university.

